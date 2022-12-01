Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key released at kea.kar.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam was held on November 19, and 20, 2022 for admissions in MBA, MCA, and MTech courses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key released at kea.kar.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download
File Photo

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET 2022 Answer Key has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA. The PGCET Answer Key for  MBA, MCA, and MTech entrance exams has been released on the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam was held on November 19, and 20, 2022 for admissions in MBA, MCA, and MTech courses. The provisional answer key has been released now. 

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Direct Link 

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PGCET - MBA, MCA, and MTech link on the 'Admissions Tab'.

Step 3: Click on the 'PGCET 2022 Answer Key' on the new page. 

Step 4: Log in using your PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Your PGCET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

READ | WBTET admit card 2022 released at wbbpeonline.com, get direct link here

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.

The Answer Key released today is provisional and candidates will be allowed to raise their challenges and objections till December 4, 2022, on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key.

Once candidates have raised their objections, KEA will then release the final answer key, along with the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result. 

For the unversed, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam was held on November 19, 20, 2022. The MTech exam was held on November 19, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm while the MCA ( 10:30 am to 12:30 pm) and MBA (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm) was conducted on November 20, 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.