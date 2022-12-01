Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key released at kea.kar.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET 2022 Answer Key has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA. The PGCET Answer Key for MBA, MCA, and MTech entrance exams has been released on the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam was held on November 19, and 20, 2022 for admissions in MBA, MCA, and MTech courses. The provisional answer key has been released now.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PGCET - MBA, MCA, and MTech link on the 'Admissions Tab'.

Step 3: Click on the 'PGCET 2022 Answer Key' on the new page.

Step 4: Log in using your PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Your PGCET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.

The Answer Key released today is provisional and candidates will be allowed to raise their challenges and objections till December 4, 2022, on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key.

Once candidates have raised their objections, KEA will then release the final answer key, along with the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result.

For the unversed, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam was held on November 19, 20, 2022. The MTech exam was held on November 19, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm while the MCA ( 10:30 am to 12:30 pm) and MBA (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm) was conducted on November 20, 2022.