Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 application deadline extended, apply at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the online registration date for NEET UG counselling till October 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

NEET UG counseling online registration date has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) till October 25. Candidates can register for Karnataka medical colleges against NEET through the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to register for medical admission against NEET UG was October 23.

“UGNEET-2022 Date extended up to 5.30 pm on 25-10-2022 for registration and payment,” a KEA statement on the website said.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on the UG NEET link under the admission section
  • Enter login details and click on submit
  • Fill in the NEET UG KEA application form
  • Submit the fee
  • Save the confirmation page and get the printout for future reference
