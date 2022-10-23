Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 application deadline extended, apply at kea.kar.nic.in

File photo

NEET UG counseling online registration date has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) till October 25. Candidates can register for Karnataka medical colleges against NEET through the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to register for medical admission against NEET UG was October 23.

“UGNEET-2022 Date extended up to 5.30 pm on 25-10-2022 for registration and payment,” a KEA statement on the website said.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps to apply