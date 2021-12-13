Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: UGNEET registrations begins TODAY on kea.kar.nic.in - Know how to apply

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begun the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021. As per the notification, the registration will begin from today for UGNEET on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in.

The candidates who have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score in UGNEET 2021 only are eligible to register and apply online for UG Medical and Dental courses for the year 2021-22.

KEA has asked all candidates to read the information bulletin UGNEET 2021 and understand the eligibility to claim such seats which are hosted on the KEA website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Eligible candidates can register online and enter the details online from 2 pm on December 13, 2021, to December 17, 2021, up to 11.59 pm by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA website. The last date to pay the registration fees is December 18, 2021, before 5.30 pm.

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: How to apply

- Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority – kea.kar.nic.in.

- Click on the 'UGNEET Counselling 2021. (Direct link to be activated at 2 pm) link available on the homepage.

- A new page would open

- Enter the required details and upload the important documents.

- Pay the application fee, and take a printout for future references.

Important dates:

Registration begins: December 13, 2021 (Today)

Last date to apply: December 17, 2021, till 11:59 pm

Last date to pay the registration fee: December 18, 2021, by 5:30 pm