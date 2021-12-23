Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021 application date extended - Latest updates

Registration for the Karnataka NEET 2021 Counselling Exam began on December 13, 2021. As per the revised schedule, the last date to complete the registration process and submit application for Karnataka NEET counselling 2021 is December 27. The MBBS and BDS procedures are divided into several rounds. NEET scores are the only way to get into MBBS and BDS programs.

The KEA organizes counselling for medical and dentistry admissions (state quota seats) in Karnataka (Karnataka Examination Authority). MCC is in charge of counselling for admission to the 15% AIQ seats.

Students are admitted based on their performance in the NEET 2021 exam. The online counselling process for medical courses is organized by KEA. The counselling procedure is broken down into several parts, including document verification, registration, choice filling, and seat assignment. The counselling procedure is divided into several stages.

Schedule for MBBS/BDS Counseling in Karnataka in 2021

Earlier deadline for registration: December 22, 2021

Last date to apply (new date): December 27,2021

Downloading of verification slip from official website: December 28 to 30, 2021

Procedures for Selection and Admission

The counselling process is broken down into several steps.

Candidates must first register for counselling via the internet.

Complete the application form with all relevant information.

Upload scanned photograph, signature, and other required documents.

Pay counselling fee of Rs 650 for general and OBC categories and Rs 500 for SC/ST. A bank challan can be used to pay the fee.

The authority has published a provisional merit list that includes the names of NEET qualifying applicants who applied in Karnataka. Candidates must next go through the document verification procedure. Document verification takes place at several locations designated by officials. For verification, candidates must bring their original documents as well as photocopies.

Candidates that are eligible can choose from a variety of college options. The website can be used to enter options. Candidates are assigned seats based on filled options, rank, category, and seat availability. The admissions authority has published a mock allotment first. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their allotment have until the end of the deadline to revise their options.

A final allotment result will be announced after collecting feedback from the candidates. Candidates can remit their fees and download their admittance ticket through the website after seats are assigned. Candidates must now report to their assigned college with all relevant documentation and fees in order to confirm their acceptance.

Document Required

Candidates must report for the document verification process after submitting their application. Candidates must bring their original documents as well as photocopies to the verification center. The following is a list of documents that must be verified: