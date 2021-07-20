Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 to be announced TODAY at 4 pm on karresults.nic.in, websites to check results

The Karnataka Department of Pre University Education officials has said that the Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be released at 4 pm today (July 20). Nearly 6 lakh students including the regular students as well as repeater candidates or those who were scheduled to re-appear for the class 12 exams this year are awaiting results. However, none of these students appeared for exams as the boards were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be available at official websites including karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and result.bspucpa.com. Students should download the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 mark sheet immediately and take its printout. Official documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board after the result declaration.

Results will be calculated based on special criteria, students will be marked based on their performance in class 10 and class 11 marks with each having 45 per cent weightage while the class 12 internals will have 10 per cent weigtage, as per the official criteria.

Here is the list of official websites to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021:

karnataka.gov.inkarresults.nic.insslc.karnataka.gov.inkseeb.nic.inkarresults.nic.inresult.bspucpa.com

Steps to get regsitration number online for 2nd Karnataka Result 2021:

Step 1. Go to the official website — dpe.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘Know my registration number’

Step 3. Enter the name of your district, college name

Step 4. The registration number will appear on the screen

Step 5. Note the number for accessing the results.

Check Karnataka 2nd Pre-university Results 2021 via SMS:

Step 1: Go to message or SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: To get Karnataka 12th Results 2020, type KAR12<Registration Number> on a blank message

Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263