Karnataka II PUC 2023 tentative date sheet released at pue.karnataka.gov.in, check official notice here

File photo

The tentative date sheet for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams has been released by the Department of Pre-University Education, PUE. The date sheet can be checked on the Karnataka PU Board website- pue.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Board conducts final exams for government school students as well as students studying in private schools. As per the tentative schedule, the exam will begin on March 10, 2023. The last exam will be conducted on March 29, 2023. The exams will be conducted between 10:15 AM and 1:30 PM.

Steps to download tentative schedule

Visit the official website pue.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Circular regarding IIPUC Tentative Time Table for Annual Examination march - 2023”

The schedule will be displayed on screen

Go through the dates mentioned on it

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference.

Karnataka II PUC 2023 tentative date sheet: Notification