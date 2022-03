Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced - Check direct link, eligibility criteria

The Karnataka High Court has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer). A total of 54 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive.

Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the same via the official website of Karnataka HC - karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 7, 2022.

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022: Important details

Official website: karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Recruitment Board: Karnataka High Court

Application mode: Online

Name of the post: Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer)

Number of vacancies: 54

The online application ends on: April 7, 2022

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

SSLC Examination conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or its equivalent examination.

OR

Diploma in Commercial Practice / Secretarial Practice in English or any other examination recognized as equivalent examination to them by Universities or Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or Technical Board.

Senior Grade Examination in English Shorthand.

OR

Proficiency Grade Examination in English Shorthand.

Senior Grade Examination in Typewriting in English conducted by the Department of Public Instruction of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or equivalent qualification.

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022: Age limit, pay scale

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website - karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.