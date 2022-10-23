Karnataka govt seeks Rs 100 monthly donation from parents, opposition calls it 'height of injustice'

Photo: Pixabay

Karnataka education department has asked School Development Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) to collect monthly voluntary donations of Rs 100 from parents for government school development. Though the circular state that the donation should be voluntary and parents must not be forced, still, this decision is being heavily criticised by parents.

The Karnataka education department plans to use the money for the minor renovation of the schools, hiring guest teachers, drinking water facilities, and cleaning of toilets, and to tide over the shortage in budgetary allocation from the government for these arrangements.

Slamming the govt, DK Shivakumar, President- of Karnataka Congress said, “Rs 100 per month from the parents to cover the expenses of the government school children and give it to the school development-supervisory committees is the height of injustice issued by the state government. This decision confirmed that the state BJP is not fit to run government schools."

“In the post-Covid days, thousands of government schools in the state are in poor condition and what is the justice of charging the school expenses to the parents when they are in financial distress? It is wrong to issue such an unscientific decision in violation of Article 21A of the Constitution and right to education," tweeted Shivakumar.