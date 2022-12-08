Karnataka Diploma CET 2022 final answer key released at kea.kar.nic.in, check steps to download

File Photo

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released the answer key of the Diploma Common Entrance Test, DCET 2022. The answer key has been uploaded on the official website and was released on December 7.

All the candidates who appeared for the exams can now check the final answer key to get an idea of the marks they will be securing. KEA has not announced the result date yet, however, it can be expected anytime soon.

Karnataka DCET Answer Key 2022: Official website to check

www.cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

www.kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka DCET Answer Key 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the latest announcements section on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on DCET 2022 final answer key link

Step 4: Candidates do not need to enter any details, the DCET 2022 Answer Key PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the answer key and take a printout for future use.

A direct link to check the answer key has been released for the Diploma CET 2022 exam which was conducted on November 20.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority holds the exam every year for those who wish to get admission to the second or third-year semester of engineering courses under lateral entry schemes.