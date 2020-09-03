Karnataka COMEDK UGET result 2020 declared at comedk.org, here's direct link to check

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK has released the COMEDK UGET Result 2020 on the official website today i.e. September 3. The candidates who appeared for the COMEDK UGET exam can check their result on comedk.org.

The computer-based exam for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in Karnataka-based colleges was conducted on August 19.

COMEDK UGET Result 2020: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website comedk.org.

2. On the homepage, click on the result link

3. Log-in using your credentials

4. The result will appear on the screen. Take a printout for future reference.

COMEDK UGET Result 2020: Direct link

Here's the direct link to check COMEDK UGET Result 2020

COMEDK UGET Result 2020: Top 3 rankers

Rakshith M from Bengaluru has secured the first rank while Saurav Kumar and Anupama Sinha have obtained second and third rank respectively.

As per reports, the COMEDK results were supposed to be declared on September 4, 2020.