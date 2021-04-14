Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Exam 2021 cancelled? Latest updates students must know

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said it has not taken any decision on cancelling the State board 10th standard exam.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar clarified there are no changes to current schedule of Secondary Level School Certificates (SSLC) Class 10 exams, which are scheduled to take place from June 21.

This comes against the backdrop of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelling the 10th standard and postponing the 12th standard examinations due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

"After the exams for Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students were cancelled, there are many rumours doing rounds about standard 10 SSLC exams. The SSLC class 10 exams are scheduled to take place from June 21 and there are no changes to its current schedule," Suresh Kumar tweeted.

"Any changes to be made, depending on the upcoming circumstances, will be notified," the Minister added.

Karnataka was among the few states, which had last year successfully conducted the 10th class and second-year pre-university exams even when the coronavirus cases were at it peak. But other States opted to give promotion to all the students.

The Karnataka government, particularly Kumar, has been maintaining that the 10th and 12th standard exams are crucial for the students' academic growth as the board exams decide their future.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Education, after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed that CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and 12th exams have been postponed.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal further said that students of Class 10 will be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If students are not satisfied with the internal assessment, then they can give examination once situation will be normal.

21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear in Class X CBSE board exams while 14,30,24 students are supposed to take the Class XII exams.

CBSE, in normal circumstances, schedules Board exams for Classes X and XII from February 15 to the first week of April.