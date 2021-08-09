Karnataka class 10 results DECLARED, pass percentage recorded at 99.99%, over 1 lakh get A+ grade

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared its SSLC result today (August 9) at 3.30 pm. Students who registered for the examination can check their scores through the official websites- karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The pass percentage recorded this year for KSEEB SSLC results is 99.99%. 1,28,931 students which are approximately 16.52% have got A+ which is 90-100 marks. 2,50,317 (32.07%) students received Grade A which is 80-90 marks. 2,87,684 (36.86%) students received Grade B which is 60-79 marks and 1,13,610 (14.55%) students got Grade C which is 35-59 marks. Ony 9 children out of the lot, which is 14.55% were given grace marks.

Websites to Check Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021:

-sslc.karnataka.gov.in

-kseeb.kar.nic.in

-karresults.nic.in

Steps to Check Karnataka SSLC Exam Result 2021:

- Visit the official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the ‘Karnataka SSLC Exam Result’ link

- Enter your roll number and other required details

- Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be displayed.

- Download and take a printout for future reference

This year more than eight lakh students registered to appear for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2021. The Karnataka SSLC class 10 Exams 2021 were conducted offline during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after being postponed a couple of times. The exams were finally held on July 19 and July 22, keeping in place all COVID-19 protocols.

The Karnataka SSLC exams had two combined papers with multiple-choice questions (MCQs). With more than 8 lakhs students appearing this year, the attendance was 99.6%.