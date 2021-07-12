Headlines

Karnataka Class 10 board exam: Latest Update on HC petition seeking to cancel SSLC exams

Karnataka Class 10 board exam will go ahead as the Karnataka High Court dismissed the plea seeking a cancellation of the Karnataka SSLC exams.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2021, 03:55 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 will be conducted on July 19 and 22 following COVID-19 safety protocol, as the Karnataka High Court has dismissed the plea seeking a cancellation of the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 board exams.  

The division bench, comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Hanchate Sanjeev Kumar. The court observed that the state had taken measures with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and conducting the exams is in the interest of students.

The Court said, "AG states that said guidelines have been incorporated in the SOP. Therefore we find that state has issued a circular to comply with SOP. Moreover, the petitioner has not been able to point out the decision of the State to conduct exam is arbitrary or same interferes with right of students."

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said earlier that COVID-19 safety protocol has already been released by the state government to conduct these examinations safely.

Kumar asserted that all the SOPs will be strictly enforced in all examination centres. "If any student is found with COVID symptoms, such students will be allowed to write the examinations in a separate room. If a COVID -infected student wishes to take the examinations, then he or she will be allowed to appear for the examination at the nearby COVID Care Centre. So, we are taking every possible safety procedure to conduct these crucial examinations," the Minister explained.

It is to be noted that the SSLC examinations will consist of two sets of Model Question Papers and students will get OMR sheets.

Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 will be conducted in two days from 10:20 am to 1:30 pm on July 19 and 22.

The exams for mathematics, Social Science and Science will be held on July 19 and the language subject exams will take place on July 22, the minister told reporters.

A sample paper is available on the official website so that students can be prepared to write the exam.

