Karnataka CET 2023 Result tomorrow: Date, time, how to check here

Karnataka CET 2023 Result will be released tomorrow on the official website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:39 PM IST

Karnataka CET 2023 Result tomorrow: Date, time, how to check here
Karnataka CET 2023 Result | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Examination Authority will declare the Karnataka CET Result 2023 on June 15 at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be able to check the results through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in, once the result is out.

S Ramya, ED, KEA has said in a press release on Wednesday that the Minister for Higher Education, Dr MC Sudhakar will release the results in the KEA office at 9.30 am on June 15. According to the release, the results will be made available on the KEA website after 11.00 am.

KCET Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on KCET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The KCET exam 2023 was held between May 20 to May 21 in the state at various centres. The provisional answer key was released on May 26 and the candidates were given time to raise objections till May 30, 2023.

