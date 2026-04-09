Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2026: 84% students passed, girls outperform boys again, check overall pass percentage, stream wise result

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2026: The KSEAB declared results on April 9 with Science stream recording the highest pass rate. Students can check their results from the official websites.

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared Class 12 (2nd PUC) results today, April 9, 2026, on its official websites: karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Among the total 7,10,363 students, 84% of students passed the Second PUC examination this year, which is 73.45% more from last year, showing a drastic increase in the pass percentage.

The KSEAB held an official press conference in Bengaluru to declare the overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance, district-wise results, and toppers list. Here are some important updates from the press briefing.

-The Science stream has recorded the highest pass rate as it exceeds 90 per cent. The Commerce stream recorded the average pass rate at 80 per cent, while the Arts stream has a pass rate of 75 per cent.

-The Commerce stream has seen a record this year as nine students scored more than 590 marks out of the total 600, all of whom belong to the same college. These students studied at ASC College in Rajajinagar, Bangalore, who achieved top scores in the Commerce stream.

-Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa congratulated and praised the hard work of the students and noted that this year's pass percentage has increased by 13% than last year.

-In this year's Karnataka Board 2nd PUC exam, girls have outshined boys again, with 88.70% of girls passing compared to 83.65% of boys.

The exams were conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The board will announce the overall pass percentage and detailed statistics at 6 pm during an official press conference in Bengaluru. The stream-wise performance, district-wise results, and topper details will be reportedly released during the briefing.

The passing mark is 30 per cent. Students need to secure at least 33 per cent in aggregate to clear the exam with 30 marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessments.

KSEAB Board Class 12 result 2026; How to download the scorecard?

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Click on Karnataka PUC 2 result link

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your PUC 2 registration number or SATS number and date of birth.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 scorecard appear on the screen.

Download and save the Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 for future reference

Take a hard copy out of it.

Students who are struggling to check the Karnataka Board second PUC result 2026 through the website because of high traffic can check their scores using SMS service, Digilocker and alternate websites