Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for Clerk posts, salary up to Rs 43000, know how to apply

Karnataka Bank (KBL) is inviting applications for Clerk Vacancy. The last date to apply is May 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, karnatakabank.com.

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Clerk

Pay Scale: 43000/- (Per Month)

KBL Clerk Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks.

Age Limit: 26 years

Application Fee: Pay the application fee through online debit cards, credit cards, internet banking, imps, cash cards/mobile wallets etc.

For SC/ST Category: 600

For All Other Category: 700

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website karnatakabank.com.

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: May 10, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 21, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 21, 2022

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on the online test.

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 notification: karnatakabank.com/KBL-Clerks-Notification