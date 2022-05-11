Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced, check direct link, eligibility, steps to apply

File Photo

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 is inviting applications for several posts the process for which began on May 10, 2022. The last date to apply for the same is May 21, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Karnataka Bank Clerk on the official website - www.karnatakabank.com.

The exact number of vacancies under this recruitment drive is unknown as of now. The official notification reads, "Graduates in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks (First Class)*/equivalent grade from any UGC recognised university," can apply.

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember

Registrations begin: May 10, 2022

Registrations end: May 21, 2022

Editing of application: May 10 to May 21, 2022

The last date for paying the fees online is May 21, 2022.

The last date for printing the application is June 5, 2022.

Online Exam in June 2022

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on an online test. The test will be held for a total of 135 minutes, in which 200 questions will be asked. The questions will be from English, Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, and Numerical Ability.

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.karnatakabank.com

Step 2: Go to the Careers or Recruitment section and click on the relevant notification for Clerks on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the Online Application form link and then click on 'New Registration'

Step 4: Login and fill in the application form with relevant details

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Your Karnataka Bank Clerk form will now be submitted.

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout for future use.