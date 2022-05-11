Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced, check direct link, eligibility, steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Karnataka Bank Clerk on the official website - www.karnatakabank.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced, check direct link, eligibility, steps to apply
File Photo

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 is inviting applications for several posts the process for which began on May 10, 2022. The last date to apply for the same is May 21, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Karnataka Bank Clerk on the official website - www.karnatakabank.com. 

The exact number of vacancies under this recruitment drive is unknown as of now. The official notification reads, "Graduates in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks (First Class)*/equivalent grade from any UGC recognised university," can apply. 

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember 

Registrations begin: May 10, 2022 
Registrations end: May 21, 2022 
Editing of application: May 10 to May 21, 2022 
The last date for paying the fees online is May 21, 2022.
The last date for printing the application is June 5, 2022.
Online Exam in June 2022 

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Official notification 

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Selection process 

Candidates will be selected based on an online test. The test will be held for a total of 135 minutes, in which 200 questions will be asked. The questions will be from English, Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, and Numerical Ability. 

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.karnatakabank.com 

Step 2: Go to the Careers or Recruitment section and click on the relevant notification for Clerks on the homepage. 

Step 3: Select the Online Application form link and then click on 'New Registration'

Step 4: Login and fill in the application form with relevant details

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Your Karnataka Bank Clerk form will now be submitted.

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout for future use.

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.