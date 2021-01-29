Karnataka 2nd year PUC exams to be held from May 24 to June 10, details here

The State Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar has announced the tentative dates for Karnataka 2nd PUC exam. The examination for Pre-University Course or Higher Secondary would be conducted from May 24 to June 10, 2021. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2021 will be held in the state at various centers.

The minister earlier announced the dates of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams which will be conducted from June 14 to 25. The state government also decided to commence the full day classes for class 9, 10, and first and second year Pre-University students from February 1.

The schools and PUC colleges across the state were shut due to COVID-19 pandemic since early last year. Earlier starting from January 1, the education department had reopened the class 10 and second-year PUC (class 12) students, along with Vidyagama programme for students from standards six to nine with the schools functioning for half day.

However, staggered classroom schedules were followed by schools in these states, with the Centre recommending only 50% of students be allowed at a time in educational institutes. Suresh Kumar said that on an average 75% attendance had been reported in second PUC classes, while it was 70% in class 10, under Vidyagama classes it recorded 45% attendance.

On Thursday, Suresh Kumar had announced the date for Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 and said the examination for Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam this year would be conducted from June 14 to June 25, 2021, in the state at various centres.

According to the tentative timetable, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 will begin on June 14, 2021, with the First Language exam, followed by Mathematics on June 16, English or Second Language on June 18, Science on June 21, Third Language on June 23, and Social Science on June 25. However, the date sheet for the same has not been released on the official site as yet.