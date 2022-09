Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 to be declared TODAY, know websites to check marksheet

File photo

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 is all set to be declared today (September 12, 2022) by Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 will be available at 11 am today. Once released, Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 will be available at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 date and time was announced by B.C Nagesh, School Education Minister of Karnataka via a tweet on September 9, 2022.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary 2022 Exams were conducted from August 12, 2022 to August 25, 2022.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022: List of websites

pue.karnataka.gov.in

pue.kar.nic.in,

karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 Schedule

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary ​result 2022 date: September 12, 2022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary ​result 2022 time: 11 am