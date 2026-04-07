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Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: Why Class 12 results delayed? New date to be announced soon

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: Why are Class 12 results delayed? New date to be announced soon

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Due to pending clearance from the Election Commission, the officials have confirmed that the declaration of results has been put on hold as the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force in the state.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 10:32 AM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: Why are Class 12 results delayed? New date to be announced soon
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Students expecting the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, will have to wait for the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board notification, as the expected Class 12 result has been delayed. Due to pending clearance from the Election Commission, the officials have confirmed that the declaration of results has been put on hold as the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force in the state. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Why Class 12 result delayed?

While the evaluation process for Karnataka 2nd PUC is done, students were expecting results this week. But, with elections underway, government announcements, including exam results, are on hold to maintain neutrality and avoid influencing voters. The process requires permission from the Election Commission of India before any formal announcement can be made. The revised result date will be announced shortly on the official websites, and students are advised to stay alert for updates. 

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2026 saw 7,10,363 students from 5,174 colleges appear, with 6,46,801 fresh candidates, 50,540 repeaters, and 13,022 private candidates, across Science (2,92,645), Commerce (2,11,174), and Arts (1,42,982) streams, conducted at 1,217 exam centres from Feb 28 to Mar 17.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Where To Check Scorecard

Students can access their scorecards through the following websites, after the results are officially announced:

  • kseab.karnataka.gov.in 
  • karresults.nic.in 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Marksheets 2026: How To Download

Students can follow these simple steps to download their results once released: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the ‘PUC II Exam 1 Result 2026’ link 

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result 



 

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