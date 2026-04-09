Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Declared: Check KSEAB PUC Class 12 results at Karresults.nic.in; how to download scorecard

KSEAB Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2026, karresults. nic.in: Students who are struggling to check the Karnataka Board second PUC result 2026 through the website because of high traffic can check their scores using SMS service, Digilocker and alternate websites.

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2026: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board of Secondary Education (KSEAB) on Thursday declared the Pre University (PU) board exam results. Students can check their KSEAB Board Class 12 result 2026 on its official websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

The exams were conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The board will announce the overall pass percentage and detailed statistics at 6 pm during an official press conference in Bengaluru. The stream-wise performance, district-wise results, and topper details will be reportedly released during the briefing.

The passing mark is 30 per cent. Students need to secure at least 33 per cent in aggregate to clear the exam with 30 marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessments.

KSEAB Board Class 12 result 2026; How to download the scorecard?

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Click on Karnataka PUC 2 result link

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your PUC 2 registration number or SATS number and date of birth.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 scorecard appear on the screen.

Download and save the Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 for future reference

Take a hard copy out of it.

Students who are struggling to check the Karnataka Board second PUC result 2026 through the website because of high traffic can check their scores using SMS service, Digilocker and alternate websites

How to download 2nd PUC Karnataka marks memp via KarnatakaOne app;