Karnataka Board Class 12 Results are out with 73.45 per cent qualifications.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the results for Class 12 or the Second Pre-University Course (2nd PUC). Over 1 lakh students have achieved distinction marks or above 85 per cent. Around 73.45 per cent students qualified the Class 12 board exam. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was held from March 1 to 20, 2025. Students need their login credentials, like roll number, registration number, and captcha code, to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 exam 1 result. Direct a direct link HERE. This year, Amoolya Kamnath, Deeksha R and Deepashree S have topped the exam by securing 599 marks each out of 600. The three top-performing districts this year are Udupi - 93.90%, Dakshina Kannada - 93.57%, Bangalore South - 85.36%

How to check KSEAB Class 12th Result 2025

1. Open karresults.nic.in

2. Open the PUC 2 result link

3. Enter your login details

4. Check and download the result.

Revaluation and Answer Script Dates

Students can request scanned copies of their answer scripts between April 8 and April 13. These copies will be available for download from April 12 to April 16. Those who obtain scanned copies can also apply for revaluation and retotalling from April 12 to April 17. The fee is Rs. 530 per subject for scanned copies and Rs. 1,670 per subject for revaluation.

