Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Know how to check Karnataka Board Class 12 result at karresults.nic.in

File photo

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Updates: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board to declare the result shortly for Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023. Once released, Karnataka Class 12 result will be available on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

The press conference will be conducted to announce the result and will start at 10 am onwards. Karnataka Class 12 result link will be activated at 11 am onwards.

The Karnataka PUC exam was held from March 9 to March 29, 2023 in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. According to the media reports, around 7 lakh candidates appeared for Karnataka PUC II examination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result 2023: Where to check

karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: Steps to check result