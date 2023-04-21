Search icon
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Karnataka Board Class 12 result releasing today at 10 am, know how to check marksheet

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

File photo

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Updates: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board to declare the result of Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 today (April 21, 2023). Once released, Karnataka Class 12 result will be available on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. 

The press conference will be conducted to announce the result and will start at 10 am onwards. Karnataka Class 12 result link will be activated at 11 am onwards. 

The Karnataka PUC exam was held from March 9 to March 29, 2023 in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. According to the media reports, around 7 lakh candidates appeared for Karnataka PUC II examination. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result 2023: Where to check 

  • karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: Steps to check result 

  • Visit the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 link  
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

