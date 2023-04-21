Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Karnataka Board Class 12 result DECLARED, direct link to be activated soon

File photo

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Updates: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 result. However, result link will be activated at 11 am today on the official website. Karnataka Class 12 result is available on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka PUC exam was held from March 9 to March 29, 2023 in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. According to the media reports, around 7 lakh candidates appeared for the Karnataka PUC II examination belonging to 5,716 PU colleges had registered for Class 12 final exam out of which 3,63,698 are boys and 3,62,497 are girls.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result 2023: Where to check

karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: Steps to check result