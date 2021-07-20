Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Class 12 result declared at karresults.nic.in, get direct link

The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka, on Tuesday declared Class 12 or Pre University Certificate (PUC II) result. Students can check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 from the board website – pue.kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. A total of 2,239 students have scored perfect 600 out of 600 marks, according to an official statement.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has announced that candidates seeking an improvement of their aggregated scores would be allowed to take examinations "once the (Covid-19) situation is under control."

This year, 3,35,138 boys and 3,31,359 girls had registered for the 2nd PUC exam. As many as 1,95,650 students have got distinction marks, 1,47,055 came second, and 68,729 passed without any rank. Overall, 4,50,706 students have secured distinction and first division.

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

It is advisable to students to keep a copy of this scorecard saved for future reference.

Direct link to check Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2021

How to check Karnataka 2nd year PUC result 2021 via SMS

To check results through SMS, students will have to send the message KAR12<ROLLNUMBER> to 56263. Students can also get Karnataka Board 2nd year PUC results via the online portal SuVidya.

Karnataka PUC 2nd Result: Result based on special criteria

Results have been calculated based on special criteria, students will be marked based on their performance in class 10 and class 11 marks with each having 45 per cent weightage while the class 12 internals will have 10 per cent weigtage, as per the official criteria.

II PU Exams cancelled

The Karnataka government cancelled the II PU exams this year and decided to promote all candidates without conducting examinations, in the wake of the Covid-19 situation. As first the provision was announced only for regular freshers (first-time attendees), but was later extended to students enrolled as repeaters including those repeating as private candidates as well.