Kanwar Yatra 2022: Meerut schools to remain closed till July 27

Schools in Meerut to remain closed till July 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

Meerut schools to remain closed | Photo: PTI

Schools in all districts of Meerut will remain closed till July 27 in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, ordered Meerut administration on Monday. On directives of the administration, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) and Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) have issued separate orders regarding the closure of schools till July 27.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the problems students might face due to route diversions during the yatra. DIOS, Rajesh Kumar said that all schools of CBSE, ICSE and UP board will remain closed till Jul 27. BSA Yogendra Kumar also issued similar orders for all primary schools.

(With inputs from PTI)

