Just like IAS officers Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, these sisters also cracked state civil exams, they are from...

Two sisters from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh have achieved a remarkable feat, much like the famous IAS sisters Tina and Ria Dabi, by successfully clearing the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam and securing positions as Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs). Akanksha Uikey and her younger sister Rishika Uikey have brought pride to their family and district with their accomplishments.

Akanksha, the elder sister, graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from MITS College in Gwalior in 2019. After graduation, she began her career as an engineer in the electricity department, but her aspirations drove her to aim for greater achievements. Balancing her job with rigorous MPPSC exam preparation, Akanksha's dedication paid off when she was selected as an SDO in the Madhya Pradesh Engineering Services. Currently posted in Betul, her success is further underscored by her selection in three additional departments, including the Water Resources Department and the MP Housing Board.

Inspired by Akanksha's journey, her younger sister Rishika pursued a degree in Civil Engineering, earning her B. Tech from DAVV College in Indore in 2022. Driven by her sister's determination, Rishika began preparing for the GATE exam, which led to her selection as an SDO in the MP Power Transmission Electricity Department in Jabalpur.

The Uikey sisters come from a family that deeply values education and hard work. Their father, Ramesh Kumar Uikey, is a retired SDO from the Rural Mechanical Services, and their mother, Kanti Uikey, is a senior lecturer at the Balaghat Government Polytechnic. The family's emphasis on education has created an environment where both daughters have excelled academically and professionally.