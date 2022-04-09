Search icon
JSSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for various posts at jssc.nic.in, salary upto Rs 1,12,000

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can submit applications for JSSC Recruitment 2022 from April 12, 2022 onwards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 09, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is inviting applications for 727 Industrial Instructing Officers through Jharkhand Industrial Instructing Officers Competitive Examination (JITOCE) 2022 in Regular and Backlog Vacancies. The application process will begin on April 12, 2022, and the last date to apply is May 12, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jssc.nic.in.

JSSC Industrial Instructing Officer Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Industrial Instructing Officer (JITOCE – 2022) – Regular       

No. of Vacancy: 701       

Pay Scale: 35400-112400/- Level-6

Post: Industrial Instructing Officer (JITOCE – 2022) – Backlog       

No. of Vacancy: 26

Pay Scale: 35400-112400/- Level-6

JSSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done ITI in Relevant Trade and 3 years of Experience OR Diploma in Relevant Engineering Discipline and 2 years of Experience OR B.E./ B.Tech in Relevant Engineering Discipline and 01 years of Experience and Relevant National Craft Instructor Certificate (NCIC) in any of the Variants under DGT.

Age Limits: 21 to 35 years for Male; 21 to 38 years for Female

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card.

For GEN /OBC/EWS Candidates: 100/-   

For SC/ST/PH Candidates of Jharkhand: 50/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the JSSC website jssc.nic.in.

JSSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

JSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Regular and Backlog

