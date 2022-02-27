JSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 500 posts – Check selection process, other details

Candidates seeking government jobs must not miss this opportunity. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the vacant posts of Excise Constable. The process of online application for these posts has also started. Candidates who wish to join this recruitment can apply by visiting the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's official website i.e. jssc.onlinereg.in.

Last date of application for JSSC Recruitment 2022

The process for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable issued by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has already begun. The last date to apply is March 26, 2022. Candidates should apply before the last date. For this recruitment, eligible candidates will be selected for a total of 583 vacant posts.

Educational qualification for JSSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates should have at least passed class 10 from a recognized board for recruitment to the posts of Excise Constable. The age of the candidates should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 25 years as on August 1, 2022.

Application fee for JSSC Recruitment 2022

The application fee for general and backward classes is Rs 100. Notably, candidates belonging to SC and ST category will have to submit an application fee of Rs 50.

Important dates for JSSC Recruitment 2022

1. Date of commencement of application - February 25, 2022

2. Last date to submit application - March 26, 2022

3. Last date to submit application fee - March 29, 2022

4. Last date to download application form - April 1, 2022

5. Last date for correction of application form - April 2 to 4, 2022

How to apply for JSSC Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can apply by following the guidelines given below:

1. First of all, candidates should visit the official website jssc.onlinereg.in.

2. Now click on the link related to Excise Constable Recruitment appearing on the home page.

3. Now enter the information being asked for and register yourself.

4. Now login through your ID and password.

5. Upload all required documents.

6. Pay application fee and click the submit button.

7. Download the application form. Make sure you save a print out.