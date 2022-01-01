JSSC JGGLCCE Recruitment: Application process to begin SOON for 956 posts at jssc.nic.in – Check salary, other details

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is inviting applications for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021 (956 Vacancy).

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 956 posts of Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Block Supply Officer and Planning Assistant. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the commission, jssc.nic.in.

The application process will begin on January 15, 2022. The last date to apply is February 14, 2022.

JSSC Graduate Level Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Assistant Branch Officer

No. of Vacancy: 384

Pay Scale: 44900 – 142400/-

Post: Junior Secretarial Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 322

Pay Scale: 19900 – 63200/-

Post: Block Supply Officer

No. of Vacancy: 245

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/-

Post: Planning Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 05

Pay Scale: 29200 – 92300/-

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India.

Age Limit: 21 to 35 years for Male

21 to 38 years for Female

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Debit Card OR Credit Card.

For GEN /OBC/EWS Candidates: 1000/-

For SC/ST/PH Candidates of Jharkhand: 250/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website jssc.nic.in from January 15, 2022 to February 14, 2022 till 11.59 PM thereafter website link will be disabled.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Test, Main Written Exam and Interview.

Important Dates for Jharkhand Recruitment 2021

Starting date for online application submission: January 15, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 14, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 16, 2022

Last Date for Complete Online Application form: February 18, 2022

Date of Correction Online Form: February 19 to 21, 2022

Notification: jssc.nic.in