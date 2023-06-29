Search icon
JoSAA Seat Allotment result 2023 round 1 to be out tomorrow: Check all important details here

JoSAA seat allotment result 2023 for round 1 will be released on June 30 at the official website-- josaa.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

JoSAA seat allotment Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The JoSAA Seat Allotment result 2023 for Round 1 will be released on June 30, 2023, by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority. Candidates who have registered to appear for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

The online reporting for round 1 will be held from June 30 to July 4, 2023, according to the official website. The last date to respond to a query is till July 5, 2023. 

JoSAA Seat Allotment result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
  • Click on JoSAA 2023 login link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the list and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Details 

JoSAA counselling is held for admission in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs. No agency other than JoSAA 2023 is responsible for joint seat allocation to the seats at the IITs/NIT+ System. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JoSAA.

