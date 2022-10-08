Search icon
JoSAA Phase 4 Seat Allotment Result 2022 declared: See how to download, other details here

JoSAA declared the round 4 seat allotment result at official website-- josaa.nic.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 09:39 PM IST

Photo: PTI

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA declared the round 4 seat allotment result on Saturday, October 8 at the official website-- josaa.nic.in. Candidates would need to use the application number and password to download the result. JoSAA counselling phase 4 allotment result will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference.

The candidates who were allotted seats under phase 4 have to report online between October 8 and October 10. The candidates can also withdraw their seats by October 10.

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022: How to check

  • Click on the round 4 seat allotment result link on the official website- josaa.nic.in
  • Enter JEE Main/ Advanced application number and password
  • Round 4 seat allotment result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download round 4 allotment result, and take a printout for further reference.

The JoSAA counselling process will be held in six rounds, the round 5 seat allotment result will be announced on October 12. Following the JoSAA counselling process, the CSAB 2022 counselling process will be conducted for vacant seats in IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, NITs, and other government-funded technical institutes.

