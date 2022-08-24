JoSAA counselling schedule 2022 released at josaa.nic.in: All details here

JoSAA counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the counselling schedule for admission to premium engineering institutions including NIT, IIT and others. The JoSAA counselling 2022 registration will start on September 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JoSAA counselling process from the official website-- josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who wish to take admission in the top BTech courses and are looking for the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) cut-off scores can check it in detail here.

Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering are the top subjects to pursue in BTech in the renowned NITs. Here is the list of top NITs and their last year's cut-off scores for the BTech programmes admission.

The JoSAA mock seat allocation 1 will be displayed on the choices filled by candidates on September 18 and mock seat allocation 2 will release on September 20. The registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA end on September 21.

The seat allocation Round 1 result will be available on September 23 at 10 am. The online reporting- fee payment/ document upload/ response by candidates to query will be done from September 23 to September 26. The last date to respond to query (Round 1) is September 27.

