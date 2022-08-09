Search icon
JoSAA Counselling 2022 will begin once JEE Advance 2022 is over: Details here

JoSAA counselling 2022 will start after the JEE Advanced 2022 exam is over.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:01 PM IST

JoSAA counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA Counselling 2022 will most likely begin after the JEE Advanced 2022 exam is over which conducted by IIT Bombay. Candidates can check counselling schedule, dates and more are expected to be shared soon on the official website –josaa.nic.in.

As per the schedule issued by IIT Bombay, The JEE Advanced 2022 counselling registration process is expected to start from September 12, onwards. The official schedule for JoSAA Counselling is likely to be released after JEE Advanced.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 will be held for candidates who qualified for the JEE Main 2022 exam and then the JEE Advanced 2022 exam for admissions into IIT, NIT, IIIT, CFTI's and IIEST Shibpur. 

