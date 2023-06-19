JoSAA Counselling 2023 begin today for IIT, NIT admission: See important details here

JoSAA Counselling 2023| Photo: PTI

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to commence the online counselling for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other centrally-funded technical institutions on June 19. Candidates can

Candidates can register, and fill in choices from June 19 at the official website-- jossa.nic.in. Those who appeared for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill in their AAT-specific choices from June 24, after the declaration of the AAT result.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Important dates

The first mock allocation list will be displayed on June 25, base

In total, JoSAA counselling 2023 will be held in six rounds, followed by CSAB rounds. CSAB rounds are for seats under the NIT+ system only, and not for IITs. Candidates are advised to visit the official website-- jossa.nic.in for further details.

The seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will be offered and allocated through a common process by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), to be held in online mode for the current year.