JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Result releasing today at josaa.nic.in, details here

JoSAA Round 3 Result to be declared soon by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). As per the schedule, the JoSAA Round 3 Seat allocation list to be released today (October 3, 2022). Once released, candidates can check their JoSAA Result on the official website – josaa.nic.in.

The previous two JoSAA rounds and their seat allocation have already been declared. As per the schedule, the JoSAA Seat Allocation Result will be declared tomorrow, October 3, 2022.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 schedule:

Round 3 Seat Allocation result: October 3, 2022 at 5 PM

Online reporting, fee payment and document upload: October 3 to 6, 2022 till 5 PM

Last date to respond to query: October 7, 2022 by 5 PM

Withdrawal of Seat: October 5 to 7, 2022 by 5 PM

Round 4 Seat Allocation result: October 8, 2022 at 5 PM

After JoSAA Counselling Round 3, JoSAA will release Round 4 Result on October 8, 2022. JoSAA to conduct total six rounds of counselling. Round 6 will be the last round for admissions into the various branches of the Indian Institute of Technology.

Candidates will be able to obtain seats in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other GFTIs. No agency other than JoSAA 2022 is responsible for joint seat allocation to the seats at the IITs/NIT+.