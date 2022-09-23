Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result announced at Josaa.nic.in, get direct link to check

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The last date day to respond to the query is till September 27, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result announced at Josaa.nic.in, get direct link to check
File photo

JoSAA Counselling 2022 first seat allotment list has been released today (September 23) by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JoSAA 2022 round one seat allocation result is available on the official website- josaa.nic.in.  

The candidates in the round one list were required to report online between September 23 and September 26, 2022. 

Candidates will be able to obtain seats in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other GFTIs. No agency other than JoSAA 2022 is responsible for joint seat allocation to the seats at the IITs/NIT+. 

JoSAA Counselling 2022 First Allotment List: Steps To Check

  • Visit the JoSAA official website– josaa.nic.in
  • Click on the round 1 seat allocation result link
  • Log in using JEE Main/Advanced application number and password
  • Submit details and the round 1 allotment result will display on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for further reference.

JoSAA round 2 seat allocation result will be announced on September 28 and the seat allotment process will be continued till October 2. JoSAA round 3 seat allotment process will be conducted from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5- October 12 to 15, round 6- October 16 to 17. The JoSAA counselling will be held in six rounds.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 461 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.