JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result announced at Josaa.nic.in, get direct link to check

JoSAA Counselling 2022 first seat allotment list has been released today (September 23) by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JoSAA 2022 round one seat allocation result is available on the official website- josaa.nic.in.

The candidates in the round one list were required to report online between September 23 and September 26, 2022.

Candidates will be able to obtain seats in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other GFTIs. No agency other than JoSAA 2022 is responsible for joint seat allocation to the seats at the IITs/NIT+.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 First Allotment List: Steps To Check

Visit the JoSAA official website– josaa.nic.in

Click on the round 1 seat allocation result link

Log in using JEE Main/Advanced application number and password

Submit details and the round 1 allotment result will display on the screen

Download it and take a printout for further reference.

JoSAA round 2 seat allocation result will be announced on September 28 and the seat allotment process will be continued till October 2. JoSAA round 3 seat allotment process will be conducted from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5- October 12 to 15, round 6- October 16 to 17. The JoSAA counselling will be held in six rounds.