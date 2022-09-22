JoSAA Allotment Result 2022 likely tomorrow: Check important details here

JoSAA Counselling Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA Allotment Result 2022 is going to be released tomorrow, September 23 for round 1 of admissions to IITs, NIT at the official website-- websitejosaa.nic.in.

After the JoSAA Allotment Result 2022 for round 1 is released, candidates will have three options – Freeze, Float and Slide. Depending on the seat allotment, candidates will then have to choose any one of these options to proceed with the admissions process.

If the candidate has been allocated a seat in JoSAA Counselling as per their first choice, the Float and Slide options will not be available and only the Freeze option will be given. Similarly, other options will also be given in different situations.

Let's take a look at what each of these options means and how one can use them during JoSAA Counselling and Seat Allotment.

Freeze – As the word suggests, this is a signal that the option given is acceptable. The candidate choosing Freeze agrees and accepts the offered seat and also agrees that he/she would not participate in the counselling anymore.

It is a final ‘lock’ on the seat offered and once the freeze is accepted, the seat is provisionally allotted to the candidate.

