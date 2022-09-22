Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JoSAA Allotment Result 2022 likely tomorrow: Check important details here

JoSAA Allotment Result 2022 is expected to be released tomorrow at the official website-- websitejosaa.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 10:54 PM IST

JoSAA Allotment Result 2022 likely tomorrow: Check important details here
JoSAA Counselling Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA Allotment Result 2022 is going to be released tomorrow, September 23 for round 1 of admissions to IITs, NIT at the official website-- websitejosaa.nic.in. 

After the JoSAA Allotment Result 2022 for round 1 is released, candidates will have three options – Freeze, Float and Slide. Depending on the seat allotment, candidates will then have to choose any one of these options to proceed with the admissions process.

If the candidate has been allocated a seat in JoSAA Counselling as per their first choice, the Float and Slide options will not be available and only the Freeze option will be given. Similarly, other options will also be given in different situations.

Let's take a look at what each of these options means and how one can use them during JoSAA Counselling and Seat Allotment.

Freeze – As the word suggests, this is a signal that the option given is acceptable. The candidate choosing Freeze agrees and accepts the offered seat and also agrees that he/she would not participate in the counselling anymore. 

It is a final ‘lock’ on the seat offered and once the freeze is accepted, the seat is provisionally allotted to the candidate.

Read: AP PGECET 2022 Counselling registration window active: See how and where to apply

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAR AIEEA UG Exam 2022: NTA releases answer key, response sheet at icar.nta.nic.in; get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.