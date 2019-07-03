JoSAA Counselling 2019: Seat allotment list for round 2 of counselling released, check @josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) announced the seat allotment list for round 2 of counselling for candidates who appeared for the JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced Examination on July 3. Interested candidates can check their status on the official website- josaa.nic.in

Steps to check result for second round seat allotment list:

1. Visit the official website- josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on the link 'View seat allotment result for round 2'.

3. Enter the JEE Main Application number.

4. Enter password.

5. Enter security pin.

6. Click login.

7. Result will be displayed on the screen.

The JEE-Advanced exams was held on May 27.

The JEE- Mains examination consisted of 2 papers. Exam for Paper 1 was held from April 8 to April 12 and that of paper 2 was held on April 7.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2019 has been set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20.

This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).