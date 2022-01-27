Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 50 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy is inviting applications for 50 SSC Officer (Executive Branch – IT) for Special Naval Orientation Course. The last date to apply is February 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy SSC Officer IT Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: SSC Officer for Information Technology (Executive Branch)

No. of Vacancy: 50

Pay Scale: 56100 – 110700/- Level – 10

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Computer Science / Computer Engg. / IT OR M.Sc (Computer / IT) OR MCA OR M.Tech (Computer Science / IT)

Age Limit: Born Between 02 July 1997 and 01 Jan 2003

Merit List: The merit list would be prepared based on SSB marks. Candidates declared fit in the medical examination would be appointed as per availability of vacancies in the entry.

Tenure of Commission: Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by a maximum of 04 years in 02 terms (02 years + 02 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the Indian Navy Official Website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on an SSB interview.

Starting date for online application submission: January 27, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 10, 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification: joinindiannavy.gov.in