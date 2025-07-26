Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 result declared, here's how you can download it

The results for the Common Entrance Examination for the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment 2025 have been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their result from the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in. Read on to know the steps to do so.

The exam is the first step to recruit young candidates for a four-year tenure in the Indian Army.

The results for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment 2025 have been declared online. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their result from the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Indian Army CEE exam for this year was conducted from June 30 to July 10 in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Assamese. The exam is the first step to recruit young candidates for a four-year tenure in the Indian Army.

What are the steps to check results?

Visit the official website of the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

On the website home page, click on the link directing to the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025

Enter your credentials, and click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Indian Army Agniveer result for 2025 will be displayed on the screen

You can download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

What happens after Agniveer 2025 result?

Candidates who qualify the written examination (also called Phase 1) will be required to go through the Phase 2 requirements. These include:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT): 1.6k km run, push-ups, sit-ups, and pull-ups

Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Measurements of height, weight, and chest

Medical Examination: Comprehensive health check-up

Document Verification: Educational, age, identity, and category certificates

Adaptability Test (if applicable): Psychological assessment

A final merit list will be released based on the candidate's cumulative scores achieved in both the phases, and the number of vacancies available.