Jobs in Railways: Walk-in interviews for Railway Recruitment 2021, salary up to Rs 75,000

Railway Recruitment 2021: A great opportunity has arrived for people who are looking a job in Railways. The Northern Railway has released the official notification for the recruitment of contract medical practitioner. Under this, the eligible candidates can join the walk-in interviews for the posts of full-time General Duty Medical Practitioners on a contractual basis. The interview will be conducted on Tuesday (April 6).

Important Dates for Railway Recruitment 2021

Date of Interview - April 6, 2021

Qualifications

Candidates who want to apply to these posts must have done MBBS from a recognized university and one-year rotating internship.

Age limit for walk-in Railway Recruitment 2021

The maximum age limit of the candidates should not be more than 50 years to appear in the interview. However, there is a provision for relaxation in the prescribed age limit for reserved category candidates.

Salary for Railway Recruitment 2021

Candidates selected on these posts will be placed on a monthly pay scale contract of Rs 75,000.

Official notification for railway walk-in jobs 2021

To check the official notification, visit this link