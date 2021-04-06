Jobs in Railways: Walk-in interviews for Railway Recruitment 2021, salary up to Rs 75,000
The interview will be conducted today and the candidates selected on these posts will be placed on a monthly pay scale contract of Rs 75,000.
Railway Recruitment 2021: A great opportunity has arrived for people who are looking a job in Railways. The Northern Railway has released the official notification for the recruitment of contract medical practitioner. Under this, the eligible candidates can join the walk-in interviews for the posts of full-time General Duty Medical Practitioners on a contractual basis. The interview will be conducted on Tuesday (April 6).
Important Dates for Railway Recruitment 2021
Date of Interview - April 6, 2021
Qualifications
Candidates who want to apply to these posts must have done MBBS from a recognized university and one-year rotating internship.
Age limit for walk-in Railway Recruitment 2021
The maximum age limit of the candidates should not be more than 50 years to appear in the interview. However, there is a provision for relaxation in the prescribed age limit for reserved category candidates.
Salary for Railway Recruitment 2021
Official notification for railway walk-in jobs 2021
To check the official notification, visit this link