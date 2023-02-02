Delhi NCR government jobs: Apply for these 6632 vacancies in February 2023, check posts, pay scale, eligibility details

Government jobs for Delhi-NCR | Photo: PTI

Many eligible candidates are looking for government jobs. For those in Delhi-NCR, this month brings a plethora of opportunities in the government sector. From AIIMS to UPSC check here the list of top government jobs to apply for in February in Delhi-NCR.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Medical College (BSAMCH)

Post- Senior Resident

Senior Resident Vacancies- 117

117 Qualification- MBBS, M.Ch, MD, MS, DNB, Diploma or Equivalent

MBBS, M.Ch, MD, MS, DNB, Diploma or Equivalent Deadline- February 4

Directorate General of GST Intelligence

Post- Intelligence Officer

Intelligence Officer Vacancies- 46

46 Qualification- Not specified

Not specified Deadline- February 10

Delhi Police

Post- Constable

Constable Vacancies- 6433

6433 Qualification- Not specified

Not specified Deadline- February 5

IIT Delhi

Post: Project Attendant

Project Attendant Vacancies - 1

- 1 Qualification- 12th pass

12th pass Location- Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Hauz Khas, New Delhi Salary- 19900 - 28100 per month

19900 - 28100 per month Deadline- February 6

Read: UPSC CSE 2023 registration eligibility criteria: Who can appear for IAS exam and how many times?

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Post- Scientist-C

Scientist-C Vacancies - 1

- 1 Qualification- BDS

BDS Location- Ansari Nagar, New Delhi

Ansari Nagar, New Delhi Salary- 51,000 per month

51,000 per month Deadline- February 14

National Law University (NLU)

Post- Project Or Programme Or Team Lead Or Manager, Analyst, More Vacancies

Project Or Programme Or Team Lead Or Manager, Analyst, More Vacancies Vacancies- 18

18 Qualification- BSc

BSc Location- Dwarka, New Delhi

Dwarka, New Delhi Salary- Not disclosed

Not disclosed Deadline- February 28

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Post- Project Or Programme Or Team Lead Or Manager, Analyst, More Vacancies

Project Or Programme Or Team Lead Or Manager, Analyst, More Vacancies Vacancies- 2

2 Qualification- Accounts Officer

Accounts Officer Location- Lodhi Road, New Delhi

Lodhi Road, New Delhi Salary- 44900 - 142400 (Per Month)

44900 - 142400 (Per Month) Deadline- February 12

AIIMS Delhi

Post- Scientist-B, Research Associate

Scientist-B, Research Associate Vacancies- 2

2 Qualification- MA

MA Location- Ansari Nagar, New Delhi

Ansari Nagar, New Delhi Salary- Not disclosed

Not disclosed Deadline- February 8

AIIMS Delhi

Post- Scientific Administrative Assistant, Project Associate II

Scientific Administrative Assistant, Project Associate II Vacancies- 2

2 Qualification- Any Graduate

Any Graduate Location- Ansari Nagar, New Delhi

Ansari Nagar, New Delhi Salary- 18000-35000

18000-35000 Deadline- February 7

UPSC