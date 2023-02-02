Search icon
Delhi NCR government jobs: Apply for these 6632 vacancies in February 2023, check posts, pay scale, eligibility details

Check out list of government job opportunities in Delhi-NCR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

Government jobs for Delhi-NCR | Photo: PTI

Many eligible candidates are looking for government jobs. For those in Delhi-NCR, this month brings a plethora of opportunities in the government sector. From AIIMS to UPSC check here the list of top government jobs to apply for in February in Delhi-NCR. 

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Medical College (BSAMCH)

  • Post- Senior Resident
  • Vacancies- 117
  • Qualification-  MBBS, M.Ch, MD, MS, DNB, Diploma or Equivalent
  • Deadline- February 4

Directorate General of GST Intelligence

  • Post- Intelligence Officer
  • Vacancies- 46
  • Qualification-  Not specified
  • Deadline- February 10

Delhi Police

  • Post- Constable
  • Vacancies- 6433
  • Qualification-  Not specified
  • Deadline- February 5

IIT Delhi  

  • Post: Project Attendant 
  • Vacancies- 1
  • Qualification- 12th pass 
  • Location- Hauz Khas, New Delhi 
  • Salary- 19900 - 28100 per month
  • Deadline- February 6

Read: UPSC CSE 2023 registration eligibility criteria: Who can appear for IAS exam and how many times?

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

  • Post- Scientist-C 
  • Vacancies- 1
  • Qualification- BDS 
  • Location- Ansari Nagar, New Delhi 
  • Salary- 51,000 per month
  • Deadline- February 14

National Law University (NLU)

  • Post- Project Or Programme Or Team Lead Or Manager, Analyst, More Vacancies
  • Vacancies- 18
  • Qualification- BSc 
  • Location- Dwarka, New Delhi 
  • Salary- Not disclosed
  • Deadline- February 28

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

  • Post- Project Or Programme Or Team Lead Or Manager, Analyst, More Vacancies
  • Vacancies- 2
  • Qualification- Accounts Officer
  • Location- Lodhi Road, New Delhi 
  • Salary- 44900 - 142400 (Per Month)
  • Deadline- February 12

AIIMS Delhi 

  • Post- Scientist-B, Research Associate
  • Vacancies- 2
  • Qualification- MA
  • Location- Ansari Nagar, New Delhi 
  • Salary- Not disclosed
  • Deadline- February 8

AIIMS Delhi 

  • Post- Scientific Administrative Assistant, Project Associate II
  • Vacancies- 2
  • Qualification- Any Graduate 
  • Location- Ansari Nagar, New Delhi 
  • Salary- 18000-35000
  • Deadline- February 7

UPSC

  • Post- Administrative officer, Archivist, Marketing Specialist
  • Vacancies- 10
  • Location- Shahjahan Road, New Delhi 
  • Salary- Level-11 per month
  • Deadline- February 16
