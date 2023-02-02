Delhi NCR government jobs: Apply for these 6632 vacancies in February 2023, check posts, pay scale, eligibility details

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Many eligible candidates are looking for government jobs. For those in Delhi-NCR, this month brings a plethora of opportunities in the government sector. From AIIMS to UPSC check here the list of top government jobs to apply for in February in Delhi-NCR.
Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Medical College (BSAMCH)
- Post- Senior Resident
- Vacancies- 117
- Qualification- MBBS, M.Ch, MD, MS, DNB, Diploma or Equivalent
- Deadline- February 4
Directorate General of GST Intelligence
- Post- Intelligence Officer
- Vacancies- 46
- Qualification- Not specified
- Deadline- February 10
Delhi Police
- Post- Constable
- Vacancies- 6433
- Qualification- Not specified
- Deadline- February 5
IIT Delhi
- Post: Project Attendant
- Vacancies- 1
- Qualification- 12th pass
- Location- Hauz Khas, New Delhi
- Salary- 19900 - 28100 per month
- Deadline- February 6
Read: UPSC CSE 2023 registration eligibility criteria: Who can appear for IAS exam and how many times?
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
- Post- Scientist-C
- Vacancies- 1
- Qualification- BDS
- Location- Ansari Nagar, New Delhi
- Salary- 51,000 per month
- Deadline- February 14
National Law University (NLU)
- Post- Project Or Programme Or Team Lead Or Manager, Analyst, More Vacancies
- Vacancies- 18
- Qualification- BSc
- Location- Dwarka, New Delhi
- Salary- Not disclosed
- Deadline- February 28
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
- Post- Project Or Programme Or Team Lead Or Manager, Analyst, More Vacancies
- Vacancies- 2
- Qualification- Accounts Officer
- Location- Lodhi Road, New Delhi
- Salary- 44900 - 142400 (Per Month)
- Deadline- February 12
AIIMS Delhi
- Post- Scientist-B, Research Associate
- Vacancies- 2
- Qualification- MA
- Location- Ansari Nagar, New Delhi
- Salary- Not disclosed
- Deadline- February 8
AIIMS Delhi
- Post- Scientific Administrative Assistant, Project Associate II
- Vacancies- 2
- Qualification- Any Graduate
- Location- Ansari Nagar, New Delhi
- Salary- 18000-35000
- Deadline- February 7
UPSC
- Post- Administrative officer, Archivist, Marketing Specialist
- Vacancies- 10
- Location- Shahjahan Road, New Delhi
- Salary- Level-11 per month
- Deadline- February 16