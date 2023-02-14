Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Jobs for 12th pass: Apply for 125 Kolkata Metro apprentice posts; important date, how to apply and more

Apply for Kolkata metro recruitment 2023 at the official website-- apprenticeshipindia.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

Jobs for 12th pass: Apply for 125 Kolkata Metro apprentice posts; important date, how to apply and more
Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2023 | Photo: PTI

Kolkata metro is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Kolkata metro Apprentice recruitment 2023 from the official website-- apprenticeshipindia.org.  Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the recruitment process is March 6. The Kolkata metro recruitment 2023 drive is aiming to fill a total of 125 posts. 

Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Fitter: 81 posts
  • Electrician: 26 posts
  • Machinist: 9 posts
  • Welder: 9 posts

Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a Matriculation (matriculate or class in 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50 per cent marks on average excluding optional/additional subjects and having ITI. certificate affiliated to NCVT compulsory in relevant trade. The age limit to apply is between 15 to 24 years.

Read: Civil Services Exam: Can candidates withdraw their applications after submission? Here's what UPSC said

Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates should send the filled-up application form to Dy. Chief Personnel Officer, Metro Rail Bhavan, 33/1, JL Nehru Road, Kolkata- 700071 or should be dropped in the box kept in PRO Office, Metro Rail Bhavan, Ground floor, 33/1, JLNehru Road, Kolkata- 700071.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Adam Zampa plants a kiss on Marcus Stoinis in Big Bash League's Valentine's Day post, photo goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.