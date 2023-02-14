Jobs for 12th pass: Apply for 125 Kolkata Metro apprentice posts; important date, how to apply and more

Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2023 | Photo: PTI

Kolkata metro is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Kolkata metro Apprentice recruitment 2023 from the official website-- apprenticeshipindia.org. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the recruitment process is March 6. The Kolkata metro recruitment 2023 drive is aiming to fill a total of 125 posts.

Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Fitter: 81 posts

Electrician: 26 posts

Machinist: 9 posts

Welder: 9 posts

Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a Matriculation (matriculate or class in 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50 per cent marks on average excluding optional/additional subjects and having ITI. certificate affiliated to NCVT compulsory in relevant trade. The age limit to apply is between 15 to 24 years.

Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates should send the filled-up application form to Dy. Chief Personnel Officer, Metro Rail Bhavan, 33/1, JL Nehru Road, Kolkata- 700071 or should be dropped in the box kept in PRO Office, Metro Rail Bhavan, Ground floor, 33/1, JLNehru Road, Kolkata- 700071.