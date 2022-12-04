Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IBPS, AFCAT, BPSC and others: List of government jobs to apply for this week

Here is a list of various government job opportunities that

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

IBPS, AFCAT, BPSC and others: List of government jobs to apply for this week
List of government jobs to apply | Photo: PTI

All those who are looking for suitable jobs to apply for can check here all the recruitment opportunities that they can opt for this week. Various government job application process has been started. Here is a list of some big recruitments for the week. 

ISRO 

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking for applicants to apply for 68 vacancies of Scientist/Engineer “SC". Candidates applying for the job must have a degree in BE/ BTech or similar degrees. The last date to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2022 is December 19. Based on the GATE results from the years 2021–2022, the applicants will be evaluated. 

IBPS 

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is also inviting candidates to appear for a walk-in interview that is scheduled to be held on December 14. Qualified candidates will be given an annual CTC of as much as 9 lakhs under the current policy. 

AFCAT  

Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the registration process for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2023 on December 1. Interested and eligible candidates must note that the last date to apply for the job till December 30. Short Service Commission (SSC) applications are accepted in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. A total of 258 positions for both men and women have been advertised. 

Read: UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 Result: Know how to check result at upsc.gov.in

BPSC  

The notification for the 68th combined competitive exam (CCE) has been published by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). This recruitment procedure will fill 281 positions overall, 76 of which are designated for female candidates. Candidates who are interested and qualified should submit their applications no later than December 20, 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Mulayam Singh Yadav demise: Leaders throng to pay tributes to SP founder, last rites in native Saifai village today
Who is Aindrila Sharma? Why the cancer survivor actress is now on a ventilator
Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed catch to send back Shakib Al Hasan during IND-BAN 1st ODI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.