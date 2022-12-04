IBPS, AFCAT, BPSC and others: List of government jobs to apply for this week

List of government jobs to apply | Photo: PTI

All those who are looking for suitable jobs to apply for can check here all the recruitment opportunities that they can opt for this week. Various government job application process has been started. Here is a list of some big recruitments for the week.

ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking for applicants to apply for 68 vacancies of Scientist/Engineer “SC". Candidates applying for the job must have a degree in BE/ BTech or similar degrees. The last date to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2022 is December 19. Based on the GATE results from the years 2021–2022, the applicants will be evaluated.

IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is also inviting candidates to appear for a walk-in interview that is scheduled to be held on December 14. Qualified candidates will be given an annual CTC of as much as 9 lakhs under the current policy.

AFCAT

Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the registration process for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2023 on December 1. Interested and eligible candidates must note that the last date to apply for the job till December 30. Short Service Commission (SSC) applications are accepted in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. A total of 258 positions for both men and women have been advertised.

BPSC

The notification for the 68th combined competitive exam (CCE) has been published by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). This recruitment procedure will fill 281 positions overall, 76 of which are designated for female candidates. Candidates who are interested and qualified should submit their applications no later than December 20, 2022.