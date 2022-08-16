Shajapur job fair 2022: Over a dozen companies offering jobs for 5th pass to graduates from August 17, details here

Shajapur job fair 2022 | Photo: PTI

Government Polytechnic College Shajapur is all set to hold a job fair tomorrow (August 17) from 11 am to 3 pm adhering to the guidance of district administration. The job fair is being conducted in collaboration with the District Employment Office and Rural Livelihood Mission as per the instructions of Collector Dinesh Jain.

In the jib fair job opportunity will be provided by Yashasvi Academy for Skill Ujjain, Navbharat Fertiliser Indore, Eicher Dewas, Ma Chamunda Dewas, SIS Neemuch, IKya (Jio), Wazir Advisor Pvt. Ltd. Bhopal, Shri Sidvi Vinayak Education Society Indore, Same Scheme Development Bhopal, (Electrical, Data Entry Operator), Apollo Med Skill Bhopal, (Emergency Medical Technician), Dear Life, Armada Mart, Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Shajapur etc. for various posts of Office Worker, Assistant, Helper, Insurance Consultant etc.

In the employment fair candidates will be selected who are 5th, 8th, 10th, 12th, graduate and ITI passed and applicants aged between 18 and 40 years, come to the employment fair with all their certificates and Aadhar card, employment registration, resume, employment, or interview for selection in training can give.

