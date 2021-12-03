Job alert! Vacancies in HCL Technologies for experienced professionals; check details

HCL Technologies (HCL) has now announced new job openings for experienced IT professionals for its Bengaluru and Chennai campuses.

HLC Tech, Delhi NCR-headquarter is presently hiring for the position of lead engineer.

HLC is looking for IT professionals with a minimum of two years and a maximum of five years of experience.

Here are the specific eligibility requirements that candidates must meet in order to be considered for the positions.

- According to a Mint report, candidates should have extensive experience in conceptual engineering concepts.

- Applicants should also have a strong understanding of plastics and sheet metal.

- They should be able to design and document both high-level and low-level systems.

- Candidates should at least have a B.Tech degree.

How to apply: Candidates can apply for the current HCL Technologies job openings by visiting the company's official website's career page. Interested candidates must either create a new account or connect in to their existing accounts to be considered. The deadline for HCL applications is December 31.