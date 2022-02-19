Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancies invited for 1,531 Group C posts; get salary up to Rs 63,200

Individuals looking to serve the country have a great chance ahead of them because the Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of Skilled Tradesmen. Interested candidates can apply through the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The submission of applications will begin from February 22, 2022, and the last date to apply for the recruitment is March 20, 2022.

Also Read | Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 posts against sports quota - Check Eligibility, Application Fee

The Indian Navy is looking to recruit 1531 vacancies of tradesmen and they are divided into categories.

- General Category: 697 posts

- Economically Weaker Section: 141 posts

- Other Backward Classes: 385 posts

- Scheduled Category: 215 posts

- Scheduled Tribe: 93 posts

Eligibility:

Candidates should have a class 10 pass certificate or equivalent examination from a recognized board. The candidate should also have an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

The age limit for the position of Skilled Tradesmen has been fixed between 18 - 25 years. However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Candidates who will be selected will be given salaries ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 per month under Pay Matrix Level 2.