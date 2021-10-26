Job alert! Infosys, Wipro, HCL, other big IT companies to hire over 1 lakh freshers- Check details here

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lot of job losses and salary cuts and has made it extremely difficult for recent college graduates to find a job, even after getting their degree. Now, several major IT companies have decided to conduct a recruitment drive, especially for freshers.

As per a report published in News18, major IT companies are currently experiencing a surge in hiring, and big firms such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies are set to hire more than one lakh freshers this year.

According to reports, the hiring numbers of big tech companies are set to go over one lakh in the first six months of the fiscal year, as the hiring numbers have been hiked by nearly 50,000 for the upcoming year’s second quarter. More than one-fourth of India’s total workforce is currently employed by TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies currently.

TCS announced its financial results for the quarter ending on September 30 this year and said that the company hired over 43,000 fresh graduates over the course of the last six months. “Our Shift-Left training strategy has helped us significantly accelerate their deployment,” a TCS official said.

Further, the company is set to hire over 35,000 fresh graduates in the second half of the ongoing fiscal year. This will bring the tally of TCS’s new hires to 78,000 by the end of this financial year, which shows immense growth for the company.

HCL Technologies has also announced that the company will be hiring around 20,000 to 22,000 new graduates this year in IT-related jobs. The company has also planned to bump this number up to 30,000 in the hiring process next year.

Infosys has projected rapid growth in the revenue on broad-based demand across geographies and verticals, which is set to spike the hiring demand in the company. Apart from hiring freshers, Infosys has also rolled out a round of salary hikes for its employees amid its growth.